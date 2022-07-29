Fred Again.. is revisiting a Future classic. Or perhaps, a past classic? Either way, the British singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist has teamed up with Swedish House Mafia and Future for “Turn On The Lights Again,” a hypnotic dance-ready anthem that samples the latter’s namesake 2012 breakthrough hit from his debut album, Pluto.

Fred has been teasing the song for the past month by way of a sound on TikTok, which has since pulled in over 3.7 million views on the original clip, and over 10 million on clips utilizing the sound. According to a statement, Fred ripped the repeating “Turn On The Lights” vocal sample after streaming a video clip of the song online. He later presented the stems and bones of the song to Swedish House Mafia, who played with the track several times before landing on a final mix.

Last month, Fred released “Jungle,” which features vocals from Elley Duhe. Earlier this month, he teamed up with Rico Nasty, who helped completely transform the track into a chaotic, flashy new remix for her new album, Las Ruinas.

Check out “Turn On The Lights” again above.

