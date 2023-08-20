Fred Again NPR Tiny Desk Concert 2023
YouTube / Bob Boilen
Indie

Fred Again.. & Selena Gomez’s Entrancing New Song Was Previewed During The Producer’s Recent Performance

On August 17, Selena Gomez took to social media to announce that her forthcoming single, “Single Soon,” would hit streaming platforms later in the month. However, that isn’t the only new record Gomez has lent her voice to.

During Fred Again.. ‘s recent live set, the singer previewed an unreleased track featuring Gomez. A series of videos captured by fans and uploaded online Saturday, August 19 reveal that the track featurs a blend of Gomez’s vocals and what appears to be a sample of Laura Rivers’ 1967 song “That’s All Right.”

So Fred’s latest single, “Adore U,” featuring Obongjayar, wasn’t the only pop-EDM banger the producer had in his music vault.

At the beginning of the month, after the two were spotted out at dinner in West Hollywood by Daily Mail, fans thought the two were officially dating turns out it was just business after all. Neither Fred nor Gomez has shared any updates on when the track will be available online. But as Fred continues his world tour with appearances at Connect Festiva, III Points, and more, it is only a matter of time before more information is revealed.

Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×