On August 17, Selena Gomez took to social media to announce that her forthcoming single, “Single Soon,” would hit streaming platforms later in the month. However, that isn’t the only new record Gomez has lent her voice to.

During Fred Again.. ‘s recent live set, the singer previewed an unreleased track featuring Gomez. A series of videos captured by fans and uploaded online Saturday, August 19 reveal that the track featurs a blend of Gomez’s vocals and what appears to be a sample of Laura Rivers’ 1967 song “That’s All Right.”

A fan filmed what seems to be a new Selena Gomez song (with Fred Again) 👀 pic.twitter.com/fnCygCngBj — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) August 20, 2023

Another clip of “Be Alright” by Selena Gomez and Fred Again. pic.twitter.com/8lLaAZBrbR — Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) August 20, 2023

So Fred’s latest single, “Adore U,” featuring Obongjayar, wasn’t the only pop-EDM banger the producer had in his music vault.

At the beginning of the month, after the two were spotted out at dinner in West Hollywood by Daily Mail, fans thought the two were officially dating turns out it was just business after all. Neither Fred nor Gomez has shared any updates on when the track will be available online. But as Fred continues his world tour with appearances at Connect Festiva, III Points, and more, it is only a matter of time before more information is revealed.

