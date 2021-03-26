Getty Image
Fans Slam Gorillaz For Selling NFTs After Previously Preaching Environmentalism On ‘Plastic Beach’

NFTs are currently the biggest buzzword in the music industry. Artists like Grimes, Diplo, and now The Weeknd have tried to capitalize on the cryptocurrency art industry by selling music and digital artwork as an NFT. Gorillaz announced they were doing just that Friday, detailing plans to sale NFTs to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut album. But the problem with NFTs is that they have a massive environmental impact, something Gorillaz fans aren’t too happy with.

According to Wired, NFTs have a clear impact on climate change. In one instance, the 10 seconds it took for cryptocurrency website Nifty Gateway to sell six NFTs consumed 8.7 megawatt-hours of energy, comparable to the amount of electricity used by a household in a single year. That’s why Gorillaz fans are up in arms that a band whose 2010 album Plastic Beach warned against the harmful effects of climate change were so quick to join an industry perpetuating carbon emissions.

After news of the Gorillaz NFT broke, fans took to Twitter to share their surprise. “why the f*ck is gorillaz participating in this nft bullsh*t when they made a whole album dedicated to the harmful effects on the environment?” one fan asked.

Another listener had something to say about the band’s corporatism: “its wildly hilarious and sad to me that Gorillaz started like 23 years ago to mock the overly corporate manufactured music industry and now here they are in 2021 getting into this NFT bullsh*t.”

Others were quick to give similar arguments.

See fans react to Gorillaz’s NFT announcement above.

