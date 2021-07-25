On Friday, Grimes brought her talents to Splendour XR, a music festival hailed as one of the most technologically advanced virtual showcases. She joined The Killers, Khalid, Charli XCX, Denzel Curry, and more. Grimes herself used her set to debut a new musical project called Grimes Metaverse, according to Billboard. She played her tentatively titled track “100% Tragedy,” which is currently still unreleased. In a chat with the Splendour XR music festival, the singer shared new details about the upcoming song.

In the chat, Grimes wrote that the song “is about having to defeat Azealia Banks when she tried to destroy my life.” This is in reference to a 2018 incident where Banks claimed she was at “Elon Musk’s house alone for days waiting for Grimes,” which fueled a lawsuit involving Tesla. A subpoena for Banks was proposed in order to have her testify against him involving claims of Musk fraudulently misleading investors.

Banks caught wind of Grimes’ comments shortly afterwards and responded on her Instagram page. “So you go make a bootleg @inna song about it. Yikes,” she wrote. “Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. i think it’s bitterness cuz she doesn’t have the musical capacity i have. everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that … while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo.” She added, “Starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord.”