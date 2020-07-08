Back in May, Portugal’s NOS Alive Festival announced they would be canceling their 2020 iteration due to the pandemic. Instead, they focused their energy on making next year’s event one to remember. Staying true to their word, NOS Alive has announced the first wave of 2021 headliners.

NOS Alive 2021 will be held from July 7 to 10 in Lisbon’s Passeio Marítimo de Algés. So far, the festival has shared a handful of acts they have confirmed for the upcoming event. Headliners include veteran rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers along with Angel Olsen, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club, Caribou, Fontaines DC, Alec Benjamin, Moses Sumney, Parcels, Caribou, Hobo Johnson And The Lovemakers, and more.

This year’s NOS Alive festival was supposed to see many big-name artists like Charli XCX, Anderson .Paak, Haim, Kendrick Lamar, Jorja Smith, and others. In a statement announcing this summer’s cancelation, festival organizers wrote: “We are feeling positive and committed about working towards making the 2021 edition the best one ever. Staying true to our signature that we want to maintain: the best line-up always!”

NOS Alive tickets are on sale now starting at $78 for single-day passes. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.