Photo by Franciso Craveiro
Indie

NOS Alive Unveils The First Wave Of Its 2021 Lineup With Angel Olsen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, And More

Contributing Writer

Back in May, Portugal’s NOS Alive Festival announced they would be canceling their 2020 iteration due to the pandemic. Instead, they focused their energy on making next year’s event one to remember. Staying true to their word, NOS Alive has announced the first wave of 2021 headliners.

NOS Alive 2021 will be held from July 7 to 10 in Lisbon’s Passeio Marítimo de Algés. So far, the festival has shared a handful of acts they have confirmed for the upcoming event. Headliners include veteran rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers along with Angel Olsen, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club, Caribou, Fontaines DC, Alec Benjamin, Moses Sumney, Parcels, Caribou, Hobo Johnson And The Lovemakers, and more.

This year’s NOS Alive festival was supposed to see many big-name artists like Charli XCX, Anderson .Paak, Haim, Kendrick Lamar, Jorja Smith, and others. In a statement announcing this summer’s cancelation, festival organizers wrote: “We are feeling positive and committed about working towards making the 2021 edition the best one ever. Staying true to our signature that we want to maintain: the best line-up always!”

NOS Alive tickets are on sale now starting at $78 for single-day passes. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of June 2020
by: Twitter
×