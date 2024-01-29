How Much Are Tickets For Khruangbin’s North American Tour?

Tickets will be available this week and you can find out more about how to get them here , but the big question you may find yourself asking is:

In April, Khruangbin is releasing their new album, A LA SALA , and hitting the road for their 2024 North American tour . Starting with Coachella and running until October, the tour’s billed to run through Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, and more.

How Much Are Tickets For Khruangbin’s 2024 Tour?

As of press time, only three of the non-Coachella shows appear on ticket resale sites like StubHub and SeatGeek, and there is clearly some good, old-fashioned New York City price gouging going on for their Bowery Ballroom shows in late March (which are technically not part of the tour). You can probably expect to pay way less than the posted prices (they’re currently over $400) for the actual tour, as general admission tickets for the band’s 2022 tour were only about $60 per this Reddit post. You can probably expect tickets to be around that much when they go up for sale, as long as resellers are stifled by Ticketmaster’s new pricing model.

Khruangbin 2024 Tour Dates

04/14 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/18 — Alex Madonna Expo Center @ San Luis Obispo, CA*

04/21 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/23 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/24 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/26 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

04/27 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

05/22 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/23 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/25 — Boston Calling @ Boston, MA

05/26 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center @ Saratoga Springs, NY^

05/28 — Rockin’ At The Knox @ Buffalo, NY^

05/29 — Jacob’s Pavilion @ Cleveland, OH^

05/31 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/01 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/02 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/04 — The Masonic Temple Theatre @ Detroit, MI^

06/07 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL

06/08 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/09 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/11 — Red Hat Amphitheater @ Raleigh, NC

06/14 — Bonnaroo @ Manchester, TN

08/15 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/16 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/18 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/19 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/21 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/22 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/24 — Granary Live @ Salt Lake City, UT%

08/27 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO&

08/28 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO%

09/20 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/21 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/23 — The Anthem @ Washington, DC$

10/02 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/03 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/09 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

10/10 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

* with Hermano Gutiérrez

^ with John Carroll Kirby

% with Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ with Men I Trust

$ with Arooj Aftab