What we do know, though, is that the fest is going down from July 26 to 28 at Rhode Island’s Fort Adams State Park. We also know how to score tickets.

The 2024 Newport Folk Festival lineup isn’t out yet, but the fest has a history of delivering. Last year’s edition, for example, featured Lana Del Rey , Noah Kahan , Maggie Rogers , My Morning Jacket, Angel Olsen, Bartees Strange, Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Jon Batiste, and others.

How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Newport Folk Festival

The general on-sale starts on February 1 at 1 p.m. ET, via DICE. As for pricing, there are multiple tiers, and they are:

3-Day General Admission Pass: $286.34 (includes fees)

2-Day General Admission Pass: $224.54 (includes fees)

Single Day Ticket: $116.39 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $84.64 (includes fees)

2-Day Parking: $55.62 (includes fees)

Single Day Parking: $30.90 (includes fees)

Children 10 years old and younger can go for free with a ticketed adult, with a limit of two kids per adult. Find more information about tickets here.

If you’re thinking about trying to score tickets via resellers, festival organizers note in a press release, “Newport Folk Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Folk sources during the official on sale or waitlist. All Newport Folk tickets are mobile from our ticketing partner DICE.”