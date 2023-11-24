On the Reading And Leeds’ official website , click on the “tickets” prompt on either the Reading or Leeds side. There, it will give you the option to sign up for notifications regarding upcoming ticket sales. There is also information about camping and parking. Weekend tickets allow access to the campsites from August 22, 2024 to August 26, 2024 as well as “access to the Arena on all show days.” More ticketing information can be found here and here .

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets will become available for Barclaycard and Three UK members on Tuesday, November 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m. local time via exclusive presales. Reading And Leeds loyalty customers will enjoy a presale on Wednesday, November 29, beginning at 8:30 a.m. local time. Remaining tickets for Reading 2024 will become available to the public on Thursday, November 30, at 8:30 a.m. local time. Reading And Leeds has also teased that “even more names” from the lineup are “coming soon.”

