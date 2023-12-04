How To Buy Tickets For Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love Tour The standard tour ticket playbook applies. Per a press release, Red Hot Chili Peppers are offering an exclusive Citi presale for Citi cardmembers here, beginning tomorrow, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time and stretching until Thursday, December 7, at 10 p.m. local time. An artist presale is next up on Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time. “Additional presales will run Thursday, December 7, ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time,” the press release additionally relays. All ticketing information can be found here. Who Is Opening On The Unlimited Love Tour In 2024? Red Hot Chili Peppers posted their new tour poster on Instagram, and it reveals a star-studded lineup of “very special guests”: Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand, and IRONTOM. Openers will vary from city to city.

What Are The Dates For Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2024 Unlimited Love Tour? 05/28/2024 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

05/31/2024 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge +

06/02/2024 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater +

06/05/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre =

06/07/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

06/18/2024 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

06/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

06/26/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

06/28/2024 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

07/02/2024 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake =

07/05/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/12/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

07/15/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/22/2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

07/25/2024 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center @

07/30/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @ + with Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= with Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ with Wand and IRONTOM

* with IRONTOM

~ with Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# with Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ with Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

% not a Live Nation date