Pop-jazz fusion singer Laufey has won over music lover’s hearts with her songs “From The Start,” “Christmas Dreaming,” and the Beabadoobee collaboration “A Night To Remember.” Last week, Laufey teased that she had something up her sleeve for fans. Yesterday (December 4), she shared that she would travel worldwide to share her sophomore album, Bewitched, with supporters across the United States and the United Kingdom.

The 41-date commitment includes appearances at several music festivals, including Ottawa and Montreal International Jazz festivals. In February 2024, Laufey will kick off the massive run with a string of sold-out performances in Dublin, Ireland. Her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour will make stops in all major markets from New York City and London to Toronto. View the full tour schedule below. So far, Laufey has not announced any supporting acts joining her on the road. However, she will perform alongside the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

The presale for Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour starts on December 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will begin on December 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.