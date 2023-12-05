Pop-jazz fusion singer Laufey has won over music lover’s hearts with her songs “From The Start,” “Christmas Dreaming,” and the Beabadoobee collaboration “A Night To Remember.” Last week, Laufey teased that she had something up her sleeve for fans. Yesterday (December 4), she shared that she would travel worldwide to share her sophomore album, Bewitched, with supporters across the United States and the United Kingdom.
The 41-date commitment includes appearances at several music festivals, including Ottawa and Montreal International Jazz festivals. In February 2024, Laufey will kick off the massive run with a string of sold-out performances in Dublin, Ireland. Her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour will make stops in all major markets from New York City and London to Toronto. View the full tour schedule below. So far, Laufey has not announced any supporting acts joining her on the road. However, she will perform alongside the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
The presale for Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour starts on December 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will begin on December 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Bewitched: The Goddess Tour schedule
02/10/2024 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy (Matinee)
02/10/2024 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy (Evening)
02/11/2024 — Glasgow, GB @ SWG3 Galvanizers
02/14/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/15/2024 — London, UK @ EartH
02/16/2024 — London, UK @ EartH
02/17/2024 — London, UK @ EartH
02/20/2024 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/21/2024 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
02/23/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
02/25/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
02/26/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
02/27/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
02/29/2024 — Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
03/03/2024 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
03/05/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
03/06/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/09/2024 — Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Harpa
03/10/2024 — Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Harpa
03/13/2024 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
04/08/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/09/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/12/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Theatre
04/13/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Theatre
04/15/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/18/2024 — Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
04/19/2024 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/20/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/22/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
04/23/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/25/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/28/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
04/30/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/03/2024 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/06/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
05/07/2024 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
05/16/2024 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/25/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts*
06/28/2024 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
06/29/2024 —Montreal, QC @ Montreal International Jazz Festival
08/07/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
* with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Announcing Bewitched: The Goddess Tour 🪄 Presale tickets will be available on December 6th at 10am local time, you can sign up for the code on my tour site now. All tickets will be on sale Friday, December 8th at 10am local 🤍 https://t.co/DnjiOstJRb pic.twitter.com/FywMXCybH6
— laufey (@laufey) December 4, 2023