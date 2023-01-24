Last year, indie rock icons Le Tigre shocked fans with their first group performance in over a decade at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival. While singer Kathleen Hanna has lent her vocals to Marvel’s show WandaVision, fans of the band are still craving more. Now, the Le Tigre is obliging their supporters with an international tour kicking off this spring.
For the first time in nearly two decades, all members (Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and JD Samson) will embark on a 24-city tour. The tour will feature stops at music festivals Primavera Sound Barcelona, Primavera Sound Madrid, Nos Primavera Sound Porto, and Mosswood Meltdown Festival, as well as solo shows in several major cities.
The tour will begin in Philadelphia on Memorial Day weekend and end in Brooklyn in late July. View the full tour schedule below.
Tell your mom and her friends! We're going on tour! (photo by Leeta Harding 2004) pic.twitter.com/U7xx8MVcbF
05/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/01 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023
06/03 — London, UK @ Troxy
06/05 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
06/06 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
06/08 — Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid 2023
06/09 — Porto, Portugal @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023
06/11 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon
06/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
06/16 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
06/17 — Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
07/01 — Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival
07/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
07/06 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/15 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
07/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/18 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
07/19 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
07/21 — Toronto, ON @ History
07/22 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
07/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale
07/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th. To grab your tickets for one of the tour stops listed above, click here.