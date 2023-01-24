Last year, indie rock icons Le Tigre shocked fans with their first group performance in over a decade at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival. While singer Kathleen Hanna has lent her vocals to Marvel’s show WandaVision, fans of the band are still craving more. Now, the Le Tigre is obliging their supporters with an international tour kicking off this spring.

For the first time in nearly two decades, all members (Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and JD Samson) will embark on a 24-city tour. The tour will feature stops at music festivals Primavera Sound Barcelona, Primavera Sound Madrid, Nos Primavera Sound Porto, and Mosswood Meltdown Festival, as well as solo shows in several major cities.

The tour will begin in Philadelphia on Memorial Day weekend and end in Brooklyn in late July. View the full tour schedule below.

Tell your mom and her friends! We're going on tour! (photo by Leeta Harding 2004) pic.twitter.com/U7xx8MVcbF — Le Tigre (@letigreworld) January 24, 2023

05/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/01 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023

06/03 — London, UK @ Troxy

06/05 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/06 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

06/08 — Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid 2023

06/09 — Porto, Portugal @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023

06/11 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon

06/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

06/16 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

06/17 — Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

07/01 — Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival

07/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/06 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/15 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

07/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/18 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/19 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

07/21 — Toronto, ON @ History

07/22 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

07/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale

07/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th. To grab your tickets for one of the tour stops listed above, click here.