Who Is Opening Little Dragon’s 2023 North American Tour?

Over the summer Little Dragon shared this new album Slugs Of Love, and bewitchingly described their music to Uproxx with four words: “Rhythmical, colorful, organic glitter.” The Swedish band is known for a lot of collaborations, such as with JID on “Stay,” Nilüfer Yanya for “Same Damn Luck,” and more.

So, who Little Dragon is bringing along as an opener on their tour is important. The answer is April + Vista, a duo from Washington, DC. Little Dragon and April + Vista just recently unveiled an EP together called Slipping Into Color.

“On a recent trip to the US we got to hang with April + Vista and we couldn’t resist their sound,” Little Dragon said in a statement. “This EP represents an intense week of diving deep into the musical universe together with them.”

The cat’s out the bag! We’re joining @LittleDragon on their North American tour! See you very very soon! pic.twitter.com/Kv8YvRoSfr — April + VISTA (@aprilandvista) September 17, 2023

Check out the tour dates below.

9/27 — San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/1 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

10/3 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/4 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

10/5 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/7 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/8 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/9 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/11 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/13 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel