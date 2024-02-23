Here Is Madi Diaz’s ‘The Weird Faith Tour’ Setlist

Madi Diaz’s The Weird Faith Tour is in full swing.
Although the performance run officially kicked off in January, it took a brief break after opening night in West Virginia. Now, the “Don’t Do Me Good” singer is back at it. After serving as an opener for Harry Styles’ Love On Tour in 2022, ticketholders are interested in how her set has changed.
Continue to see what her setlists have looked like so far (according to setlist.fm), as well as her remaining tour dates and the tour poster.
Madi Diaz’s The Weird Faith Tour Setlist
1. “Same Risk”
2. “Everything Almost”
3. “Woman In My Heart”
4. “Don’t Do Me Good”
5. “Get To Know Me”
6. “Girlfriend”
7. “Worst Case Scenario” (unreleased song)
8. “Nervous”
9. “For Months Now”
10. “Obsessive Thoughts”
11. “God Person”
12. “Resentment”
13. “Hurting You”
14. “Kfm”
15. “Kiss The Wall”
16. “Think Of Me”
17. “Crying Public”
18. “New Person, Old Place”
19. “Weird Faith”
Madi Diaz’s The Weird Faith Tour Dates
02/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *
02/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *
02/27 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
02/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
02/29 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *
03/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/03 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *
03/05 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark #
03/06 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #
03/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #
03/08 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #
03/16 — Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
03/19 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater %
03/20 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre %
03/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room %
03/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret %
03/26 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s %
03/27 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge %
03/29 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish %
03/30 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall %
04/02 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box %
04/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour %
* with Olivia Barton
# with Jack Van Cleaf
% with Daniel Nunnelee