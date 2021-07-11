Last month, Blink-182 vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus announced sad news that he had been diagnosed with cancer. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

It’s still unknown what kind of cancer Hoppus has, but the road through it all has had its ups and downs as he revealed in an optimistic update he delivered to fans a week after announcing the cancer diagnosis. The singer recently returned with another update for his supporters on Twitter over the weekend where he let them know what the next steps for his treatment would be.

Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you. 🙏🏻 I’m going — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021

to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. pic.twitter.com/6ih3AEJq7y — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021

“Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you. [prayer hands emoji]”

He added, “I’m going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go.”

You can read Hoppus’ message in the tweets above.

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.