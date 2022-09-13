Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have been through a lot lately. To summarize: in mid-August, Branch accused husband Carney of infidelity, Branch was arrested for hitting Carney shortly after, Branch filed for divorce, and the domestic assault case against Branch was dismissed. That brings us to the latest development: The two are apparently calling off the divorce (at least for now) and are going to try to make their marriage work, as TMZ and Us Weekly report.

According to legal documents, the two are pausing divorce proceedings for at least six months, during which time they will live together in Nashville and go to counseling. After the six-month period, the two will then decide if they would like to continue with their divorce.

Branch and Carney have two children together: son Rhys, 4, and daughter Willa, 6 months.

Branch previously said in a statement, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Meanwhile, Branch has a new album, The Trouble With Fever, on the way, which Carney co-produced and performed on. In a recent interview, Branch called the album “the best distraction ever” from her current situation.