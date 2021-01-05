All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.
Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got another taste of the forthcoming tenth Foo Fighters album, a remix album of Grimes’ Miss Anthropocene, and an excellent covers EP from Hovvdy. Check out the rest of the best new indie music below.
Grimes – Miss Anthropocene (Rave Edition)
Following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa, who brought new attention to Future Nostalgia with the reworked remix album Club Future Nostalgia, Grimes is back with a new “Rave” version of Miss Anthropocene nearly a year after the album’s initial release. While the tracklist is the same, each of the songs has been reimagined by the likes of Channel Tres and Julien Bracht, breathing new life into an already inventive album.
Hovvdy – Covers 2
Austin lo-fi indie-pop duo Hovvdy (one of the most underrated bands out there right now) had a relatively quiet 2020, popping up here and there to share a couple of new singles. To close out the year, the band has shared an EP of covers, featuring their takes on songs from Charli XCX, Coldplay, Paramore, and Frou Frou. Put through a Hovvdy filter, most of these tracks are almost unrecognizable until the chorus kicks in.
Foo Fighters – “No Son Of Mine”
With Medicine At Midnight right around the corner, Foo Fighters have shared another preview of their tenth studio album. “No Son Of Mine” is a frantic rocker, straying from a conventional time signature and ramping up the riffs. “Pour a drink, turn it up, close your eyes and imagine that festival field blowing up to this. Because it f*cking will,” Dave Grohl said in a handwritten statement.
The Black Keys – “Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth”/“Black Mud Pt II”
As part of the deluxe ten-year edition of their breakthrough album Brothers, The Black Keys have shared two previously unreleased tracks. “Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth” and “Black Mud Pt. II” fit in perfectly with their Brothers track brethren (hehe), expanding on the distorted blues sound that launched the duo to arena headlining status and yielded some of their biggest hits to date.
Jeff Rosenstock – “Caring”/“Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand”
2020 was never lacking in new music from Jeff Rosenstock. From the surprise release of No Dream to his ongoing 2020 Dump collection, the punk maestro had a prolific year. He wrapped up the ongoing release with “Caring,” an acoustic duet with Laura Stevenson, and a new rocker called “Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand.” Rosenstock announced the release on Instagram, writing, “Wishing every one of you patience, health, kindness, love and massive success and financial gains that test your character in ways you couldn’t possibly imagine in 2021. Farewell, bad year.”
La Dispute – “Fifteen”/“Kinross”
We’ve been eagerly awaiting a new La Dispute LP since Panorama landed at No. 2 on our mid-year list of 2019’s best indie albums. Well, nothing better to tide us over than two new tracks from the Michigan post-hardcore outfit that “combines jazz, spoken word, and post-hardcore all into one roiling, beautiful mess,” according to Caitlin White.
