All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Pearl Jam — Gigaton The new Pearl Jam album sounds like a Pearl Jam album: Eddie Vedder’s thunderous vocal with soaring guitar solos from Mike McCready and Matt Cameron’s propelling percussion. While this isn’t groundbreaking in any way, it is reassuring in a time when almost nothing else is. As Steven Hyden put it in his review for Uproxx, “I like how normal life feels when this album is on. What more could you want from a Pearl Jam record right now? During a moment when nothing that we rely upon seems to be working properly, a Pearl Jam record that competently delivers abundant Pearl Jam-ness suddenly seems revolutionary.” Throw on Gigaton and sit back to forget about how insane the world around you is, if only for 57 minutes. Waxahatchee — Saint Cloud While the last Waxahatchee album, Out In The Storm, sounded a bit like modern alt-rock revivalism, Saint Cloud instead features “sparking acoustic guitars and soulful keyboard tones [that] echo through every track, with Crutchfield’s high, lonesome vocals positioned squarely at the heart of an understated country-rock mix,” writes Steven Hyden for Uproxx. The shift in focus here results in what is without a doubt Waxahatchee’s strongest record to date, a gorgeous and emotional testament to rebirth and loneliness.

Half Waif — The Caretaker Half Waif’s latest LP comes at a pretty fitting time, when almost everyone across the world is concerned about the world around them. The Caretaker is something of a concept album, centered around “someone who has been entrusted with taking care of this estate, taking care of the land, and she’s not doing a very good job,” according to Nandi Rose. In many ways, the record serves as a reminder to take care of yourself and the place where you live. Sonically, the album is chock full of synth swells and Rose’s pristine vocal delivery, making for a truly captivating listen. Nap Eyes — Snapshot Of A Beginner On their latest full-length, Nap Eyes have delivered their most hi-fi project to date. While most Nap Eyes records have been tracked live in a room, they recorded Snapshot Of A Beginner with producers Jonathan Low (Big Red Machine, The National) and James Elkington (Steve Gunn, Joan Shelley) at The National’s Long Pond Studio in upstate New York. With higher-end production, the record showcases vocalist/songwriter Nigel Chapman’s knack for writing deeply personal and direct lyrics, like criticizing the pitfalls of social media on “Mark Zuckerberg” and built-in insecurities on “So Tired.”

Dirty Projectors — Windows Open For the first Dirty Projectors release with a new lineup, Maia Friedman also takes the role of lead vocalist on the new EP Windows Open. Featuring the lead single “Overlord,” that Carolyn Droke describes for Uproxx as “a tongue-in-cheek critique of surveillance,” the four tracks that make up Windows Open depict a band entering a new chapter, one we’re really excited to follow along. Margaret Glaspy — Devotion After gaining fans’ attention almost four years ago with Emotions And Math, Margaret Glaspy is finally back with a new full-length album. However, where Emotions And Math was a big guitar album, Devotion is built around synths and more electronic elements. After taking time off from touring to focus on her education with classes at Harvard, Glaspy’s new effort is true to its name. According to Caitlin White for Uproxx, Devotion “features twelve love songs that unflinchingly delve into the tender heart and dark underbelly of relationships, commitment, and romance.”

Nine Inch Nails — Ghosts V & VI Trent Reznor surprised us last week with a tweet casually letting us know that there were two new full-length Nine Inch Nails albums available for free on their website, continuing the Ghosts series that the band launched in 2008 and did not speak about again until now. “Hours and hours of music,” Reznor said in his tweet. “Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.” Perfect for quarantine! A fun fact about Ghosts from Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx: “In more recent times, Ghosts I-IV has become best known for “34 Ghosts IV,” which was sampled on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road.'” Trace Mountains — “Me & May” After the dissolution if LVL Up in 2018, Dave Benton didn’t miss a beat before pivoting to his solo project Trace Mountains, releasing an LP before the end of that year. Now, Benton is back with Lost In The Country, the sophomore album from Trace Mountains. “Me & May, the latest sampling from the album, is “a loose story about past-life connections,” Benton said in a statement. The track features reverb-soaked guitars, Benton’s supreme knack for vocal melodies, and a bunch of other goodies.