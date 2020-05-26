All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

The 1975 — Notes On A Conditional Form The 1975’s fourth album is also their most bloated and self-important to date, according to Steven Hyden for Uproxx. But that doesn’t mean that Notes On A Conditional Form doesn’t feature some absolute bangers. Spanning nearly an hour-and-a-half, there’s something for everyone on latest effort from The 1975. It’s very diverse in its sonic palette, spanning from punk rock to Britpop to confessional indie. Jeff Rosenstock — No Dream When there is a catastrophe, Jeff Rosenstock is always there to soundtrack it. After kicking off 2018 with a surprise album POST-, Rosenstock’s latest LP also dropped out of the sky from nowhere. No Dream is “a raucous, guitar-driven affair,” writes Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx, and it features some of Rosenstock’s heaviest songs to date. With not much going on these days, No Dream gives us that onslaught of punk rock energy that will surely up your energy levels to at least make you feel something again.

Owen Pallett — Island It’s been almost six years since In Conflict, Owen Pallett’s last solo LP. All that changed late last week when Pallett surprise-released Island, a new album recorded with the London Contemporary Orchestra. It’s a uniquely introspective affair, with cinematic flourishes throughout, making it an especially exciting release. . Phoebe Bridgers — “I See You” With Phoebe Bridgers’ sophomore album Punisher just a few weeks out, she has shared another preview in the form of “I See You,” a layered and billowing breakup track that is slightly different than other breakup tracks. “It’s about my breakup with my drummer. We dated for a few years, made music every day, and were extremely codependent,” Bridgers wrote in a statement. “We became like family to each other, so our breakup was extremely tough. But if this tells you anything about our relationship, we wrote this song together, just like everything else.”

Elliott Smith — “Big Decision” (Live at Umbra Penumbra) To celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of Elliott Smith’s self-titled album, his label Kill Rock stars is set to release a remastered and expanded version of the album. Included in the expanded version is the entirety of a lost live album featuring the earliest known recording of Smith as a solo artist, captured September 17, 1994 at Portland’s café and “art salon” Umbra Penumbra. “Big Decision” is the first taste of what we can expect from the newly unearthed live album, and it depicts a songwriter at the height of his talents, though he was unknown at the time. Khruangbin — “So We Won’t Forget” With the psychedelic Texan trio prepping to release their third album, “So We Won’t Forget” is yet another promising preview of what’s to come, this time focusing on the passing of time and memory. Sonically, the track features “groove, soft percussive elements, and world music influences,” as described by Carolyn Droke for Uproxx.

Idles — “Mr. Motivator” Idles enters a new era with a video featuring fan-submitted clips of their workout routines. “Mr. Motivator” is a boisterous reminder of why Idles is one of the best punk bands out there right now, a track that “aims to encourage fans to get through these tough times with dance,” according to Carolyn Droke for Uproxx. Ian Sweet — “Sword” Nothing embodies summer more than a good dream-pop track. While a proper new album from Ian Sweet is still unannounced, “Sword” marks a new era for Jilian Medford. It’s a jump into a genreless space, anchored by infectious synthesizers and hopping bass.