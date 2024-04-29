In the wake of Post Malone’s Stagecoach-defining headlining set, Amazon Music — which live-streamed the festival over the weekend — has released one of his coveted country covers. Fans raved about the former hip-hop star’s string of covers of country staples and contemporary hits, and now, they can stream Posty’s version of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song).” The 2002 comedic (but still kind of sad) chart-topper was Paisley’s third No. 1 hit. You can check out Post Malone’s version of it below.

Post’s country turn hasn’t come out of nowhere, but like Jelly Roll before him, it’s turned out to be well-received, with the Dallas native teaming up with Beyoncé on “Levii’s Jeans” and with Taylor Swift on “Fortnight.” They’ve been successful for more than just Posty and his collaborators, as well; while “Fortnight” was one of the fourteen songs from Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department to take over the top fourteen spots on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 (leading the pack at No. 1), “Levii’s Jeans” reportedly apparently helped cause a 20% increase in Levi’s overall public value. Post also has an unreleased song with Morgan Wallen coming out sometime (presumably) soon, so he’s building his bonafides for that eventual album release.