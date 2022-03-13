Thom Yorke 2020 Rome Film Festival
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Offers The Haunting ‘5.17’ For A Recent Episode Of ‘Peaky Blinders’

Last spring, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood announced that they were joining forces for a new band called The Smile. Shortly after that announcement, the pair performed a bunch of new music at Glastonbury’s 2021 Live At Worthy Farm festival. In the meantime, a new solo song by Yorke, entitled “5.17,” appeared in a recent episode of the British drama series Peaky Blinders.

If you’re a fan of the new record, there’s another one on the way soon. As Pitchfork noted, the Apple Music listing for the new songs suggests that “5.17” will be followed by “That’s How Horses Are,” another song by Yorke for Peaky Blinders which arrives on April 2. Last month, Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne spoke to NME and revealed that Yorke and Greenwood will contribute multiple records to the current season of the show.

“I’m over the moon about all of that,” Byrne said. “The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.”

This isn’t the first time that Radiohead’s music has appeared on the show. “You & Whose Army?” and “Pyramid Song” have both been used.

You can listen to “5.17” in the video above.

