Here Are The Riot Fest Set Times For 2023

Chicago’s Riot Fest returns this weekend with another three-day lineup featuring some of the biggest names in rock. Beginning Friday, September 15 and running through Sunday, September 17, the Riot Fest will take over Douglass Park with the help of The Cure, Death Cab For Cutie, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Postal Service, and Foo Fighters to rock Chicago fans with five stages covering everything from 100 Gecs to P-Funk, with some left-field picks thrown in to shake things up (if you ever wanted to hear comedian Hannibal Buress rap, check out Eshu Tune on Saturday). See the set times below.

On Friday, the Riot Stage features Olivia Jean from 12:50-1:20, Yard Act from 2:15-3:00, and The Interrupters from 3:55-4:40. The Breeders will play their album Last Splash from 5:50-6:50, and Foo Fighters will close things out with a two-hour set at 8:00.

The Roots stage features Calva Louise (12:15-12:45), Quasi (1:25-2:10), Code Orange (3:05-3:50), Quicksand (playing their album Slip 4:45-5:45), and Turnstile (6:55-7:55).

On Saturday, the Riot Stage features Pool Kids (12:10-12:40), Warpaint (1:20-2:05), White Reaper (3:00-4:45), Head Automatica (4:40-5:40), Death Cab For Cutie (playing Transatlanticism 6:50-7:50), and The Postal Service (playing Give Up 9:00-10:00).

The Roots Stage features Enola Gay (12:45-1:15), Jehnny Beth (2:10-2:55), Viagra Boys (3:50-4:45), Death Grips (5:45-6:45), and Queens Of The Stone Age (7:55-8:55).

On Sunday, the Riot Stage features Hotline TNT (12:05-12:35), Just Mustard (1:15-1:45), Cults (2:25-2:55), Ride (3:35-4:20), The Dresden Dolls (5:30-6:30), and The Cure (7:40-9:55).

The Roots Stage features Smoking Popes (12:40-1:10), Nothing (1:50-2:20), The Black Angels (3:00-3:30), AFI (4:25-5:25), and The Mars Volta (6:35-7:35).

For the set times for the other stages, see below.

