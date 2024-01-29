Sega Bodega has established himself as an in-demand collaborator, as he’s worked with artists like Björk, Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, and others. Now, though, he’s putting the focus on himself. He has a new album, his third and first since 2021’s Romeo, on the way. No title or release date has been confirmed yet, but what we do know is that he has a new song, “Deer Teeth,” out now.

Sega himself hasn’t said much about what the track’s about, but on his Instagram Story, he shared a fan comment that reads, “This song feels like I just woke up from a subconscious shifting level dream and I’m trying to hold on to the memory… like I could only hear something like this in a dream. But you’ve somehow captured that in sound to listen to over and over…. The last minute specifically sounds like zettaflare lasers launching me through space and time. Just really beautiful craftsmanship. Thank you Sega Dad!” Sega added, “Quite literally what my entire album is about. More on that soon tho.”

The song is the first release on Ambient Tweets, Sega’s new label that’ll feature new music from himself and other artists in the electronic realm.

Listen to “Deer Teeth” above.