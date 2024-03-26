The third time’s a charm. If you were watching for an album announcement from Sega Bodega, you’re in luck. Today (March 25), the musician and producer took to his official Instagram page to unveil the cover and tracklist for his third studio album, Dennis.

To complement his past releases “Set Me Free, I’m An Animal” and “Deer Teeth,” Sega delivers his latest single, “Elk Skin.” The mechanically euphoric track, featuring vocals from Cecile, blends the cold elements of tech with the warmth of human passion. In a statement, Sega spoke about the vision behind the upcoming project, which aligns with the creative direction of “Elk Skin.”

“The intention with this album was to create a feeling of being as disorientated as I was for the past couple of years,” he wrote. “The experience made Navarrete interrogate what we believe to be ‘reality.’ With AI and technology moving as fast as it is, I can imagine the possibility of making ‘worlds’ with ‘people’ inside who don’t know they’re not real. Who’s to say that I’m not already one of them?”

Listen to Sega Bodega’s new single, “Elk Skin,” above. Then, continue below for the tracklist and album cover.