Snail Mail unveiled Valentine in 2021 as the follow-up to her beloved debut Lush. “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” she said at the time. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

She’s brought those songs on tours since then, including a killer run with Turnstile and Jpegmafia last year. She’s hitting the road again after announcing a tour today following the announcement of her five-day Valentine Fest. After the fest in Baltimore, it’ll hit Iowa City next and end in Queens, NY at Governor’s Ball.

Check out the full dates below.

02/10 — Baltimore, MD @ Valentine Festival

02/11 — Baltimore, MD @ Valentine Festival

02/12 — Baltimore, MD @ Valentine Festival

02/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Valentine Festival

02/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Valentine Festival

04/07 — Iowa City IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/08 — Omaha NE @ Slowdown #

04/10 — Fort Collins CO @ Aggie Theatre #

04/11 — Boulder CO @ Fox Theatre #

04/12 — Salt Lake City UT @ Soundwell #

04/13 — Las Vegas NV @ AREA15 #

04/15 — Indio CA @ Coachella

04/16 — San Luis Obispo CA @ Fremont Theatre #

04/18 — Reno NV @ Cargo Concert Hall #

04/19 — Roseville CA @ Goldfield Trading Post %

04/20 — Santa Cruz CA @ Rio Theatre %

04/22 — Indio CA @ Coachella

04/23 — Flagstaff AZ @ Yucca North #

04/24 — El Paso TX @ The Lowbrow Palace #

04/25 — Albuquerque NM @ Sister #

04/27 — Oklahoma City OK @ The Jones Assembly #

04/28 — Fayetteville AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #

04/29 — Memphis TN @ Black Lodge #

05/01 — Indianapolis IN @ The Vogue #

05/02 — Cincinnati OH @ Woodward Theater #

05/04 — Morgantown WV @ 123 Pleasant Street #

05/06 — Winston-Salem NC @ The Ramkat #

05/07 — Atlanta GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/10 — Queens, NY @ Governor’s Ball Festival

# w/ Water From Your Eyes + Dazy

% w/ Water From Your Eyes

Find ticket information here.