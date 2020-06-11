Soccer Mommy released her sophomore album Color Theory in late February, but her touring plans were thrown off course due to the pandemic. As a result, Soccer Mommy has been thinking up creative ways to stay engaged with fans. The singer recently shared a series of 8-bit videos tailored to different cities that she had to cancel shows in. Now, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison is working with other indie musicians to raise money for charity through music.

Allison began her Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series as a way to raise funds while also collaborating with other artists. For the second set of singles, Allison tapped breakout songwriter Beabadoobee. This time, the two recorded stripped-down demos of some of their music. Allison opted to re-record her Color Theory track “Night Swimming,” while Beabadoobee revisited her song “If You Want To.” Each of the singles are shared to Soccer Mommy’s Bandcamp page, and all net proceeds will be split between Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund and National Bail Out, a Black-led organization working to end mass incarceration.

In the first set of singles for her series, Allison worked with Jay Som to share covers of each other’s music. Jay Som pulled from Color Theory to give a haunting rendition of the album’s lead single “Lucy.” For Soccer Mommy’s cover, Allison opted to re-examine Jay Som’s early discography, covering her 2016 breakout track “I Think You’re Alright.”

After working with Jay Som and Beabadoobee, Allison has already confirmed more artists to be a part of the series. Allison will team up with MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Sasami for the next set of singles.

Listen to Beabadoobee cover “Night Swimming” and Soccer Mommy offer a rendition of “Night Swimming” here.

Color Theory is out now via Loma Vist. Get it here.