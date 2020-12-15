Annie Clark has kept busy with one endeavor or another since releasing her most recent St. Vincent album, 2017’s Masseduction. She has confirmed now, though, that a follow-up to that album is finally coming in 2021.

In a new interview with UK magazine Mojo (via r/indieheads on Reddit), Clark confirmed a new album currently planned for late spring or summer, saying:

“It’s locked and loaded, and I’m American so I will only use gun metaphors. [The album marks] a tectonic shift. I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity. I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other — Stevie Wonder records from the early ’70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”

She also noted in the piece that she thinks her next tour is going to look different than he previous one, saying, “My last tour was a whole bunch of production and high-concept video and razzle-dazzle and I can’t go any further with that. I’m going to come down and just play. I don’t think high-gloss sheen is going to be that resonant with people because it will feel very much ‘let them eat cake.'”

St. Vincent re-confirmed the news on Twitter today, writing, “The rumors are true. New record ‘locked and loaded’ for 2021. Can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Elsewhere in the Mojo piece, Clark talked some about her upcoming film with Carrie Brownstein, so read the whole thing here.