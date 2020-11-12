Sylvan Esso returned this September to expand their hip-shaking catalog with their third studio record Free Love. Now further exploring the possibilities of their sound, Sylvan Esso called on two highly-regarded hip-hop producers to re-imagine their single “Ferris Wheel.”

Acclaimed producer and jazz artist Terrace Martin tapped Grammy Award-winning musician Robert Glasper to join in on the remix. Together, the duo transformed the up-tempo track into a more chilled-out version, stripping back layers and adding wonky synths and soulful piano melodies into the mix. “We are so honored to be remixed by Terrace Martin, who we are gigantic fans of,” Sylvan Esso said about the remix. “The surprise addition of Robert Glasper was an absolute joy.”

Ahead of their Free Love release, Sylvan Esso chatted with Uproxx about their dynamic as a couple. Vocalist Amanda Meath opened up about the frustration she used to feel when people would focus more on their relationship than their music. “The minute you see women who write songs and work with their partners talk about it, all of a sudden every time they do an interview it’s only about what it’s like to be in love with the person that you work with,” Meath said. “It was a fight against my own misogyny in that I was so fearful of having to deal with it that I just wanted to skip right over it. In interviews, it would make me so upset because it made me feel like something had been stolen from me, which is strange, because Nick and I are together, and that’s the truth.”

Listen to Martin and Glasper’s “Ferris Wheel” remix above.

Free Love is out now via Loma Vista. Get it here.