At long last, Tame Impala has gifted us with new music. Their newest song, “Wings Of Time,” comes from the upcoming movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

On the song, Tame Impala vocalist Kevin Parker sings of triumph amid turmoil, over a triumphant, drum-and-guitar-driven instrumental.

“We are number one, it is clear to us now / All that’s said and done / I knew it all along and the world will find out / Oh, it takes time, to love,” sings Parker.

Taking the opportunity to record a song for the film’s soundtrack was a no-brainer for Parker, who is a longtime fan of the Dungeons & Dragons game franchise.

“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long-time love of fantasy prog rock,” said Parker in a statement. “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

You can listen to “Wings Of Time” above.