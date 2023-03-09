Tame Impala announced a 10-year anniversary Lonerism box set in February, months after headlining Desert Daze and performing the seminal album in its entirety to commemorate the occasion. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker recently set out to accomplish a personal milestone, but it turned into something he almost certainly will not be remembering fondly in 10 years.

“Fractured my hip,” Parker captioned an Instagram carousel early Thursday morning, March 9. The photos show him in a hospital bed, his X-rays, and first (literal) steps toward recovery. “Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line [smiling with a tear emoji]. That’s life I guess. All shows in Mexico and South America going ahead as planned I’m not quitting on your guys [red heart emoji].”

The previous post on Tame Impala’s Instagram feed came back on December 14, announcing a second show being added at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11.

Tame Impala is also among the headliners slated for Lollapalooza’s three South American festivals in Argentina (March 17-19), Brazil (March 24-26), and Chile (March 17-19). The other headliners are Drake, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Lil Nas X, and Rosalía.

See Tame Impala’s upcoming dates and all three Lollapalooza posters below.

