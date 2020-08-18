Jack White’s label Third Man Records is fairing well in light of the pandemic. At the onset of the lockdown, the label’s Detroit flagship found a new way to bring music to people. The store began holding daily livestream sessions from their indoor stage in order to keep the spirit of live music alive. Now, the label has found a new way for fans to interact with their favorite artist. Third Man Records has launched a digital garage sale and is posting some of Jack White’s former gear for sale.

The virtual garage sale is a way for fans of The White Stripes to commemorate their era of music. Among items for sale are guitars, furniture, and clothing that appeared in video shoots, pedals used by the band on tour, stage equipment, and other personal items from White’s musical collection. “Third Man Records is proud to disperse pieces of its history into the world via an online garage sale/auctiperon,” the label said in a statement, “featuring guitars, amplifiers, personal items, notes, stage equipment, and other one-of-a-kind items from the label’s archives and owner Jack White’s musical career and collection.”

Third Man Records will be donating a portion of the proceeds made from auction sales to benefit the John Peel Centre, Gideon’s Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.

The auction kicks off 8/26 at 10 a.m. EDT on Online Nashville Auctions. Check out the full collection of items for sale here.