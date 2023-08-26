Blink-182 2022 Travis Barker Mark Hoppus Tom DeLonge
Tom Delonge Said New Blink-182 Material Is ‘Only Weeks (Days) Away’

It’s been almost a year since Blink-182 announced a return to music with their classic line-up—consisting of Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge, and Travis Barker. Last October, the band dropped a new single, “Edging,” and announced they were going on tour and working on a new album.

While the tour has proven to be a hit among fans, the fans are still waiting for a new Blink album. But it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer.

Yesterday (August 25), Delonge took to Twitter to share an update, hinting that a new Blink-182 era may finally be underway.

“@blink182 music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away,” said Delonge. “We are finally here.”

So far, “Edging” is the only single Blink has released since announcing their return to music, however, they’ve had a great year. On top of a new single and a high-grossing tour, the band performed a medley of their greatest hits at Coachella back in April. The video for “Edging” — which was directed by Cole Bennett — is currently nominated for Best Alternative at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, which is set to take place on September 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

