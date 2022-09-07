Gorillaz are beginning a tour of North America this month , but it’s not necessarily in support of their new album, Cracker Island. Considering the world’s most famous virtual band doesn’t simply just roll out an album, but rather they create an entirely new universe surrounding each release, it’s going to be a bit longer until Gorillaz give Cracker Island gets its proper release. Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have a lot in store for the virtual quartet of 2-D, Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. So when is Cracker Island due out officially?

When Will Gorillaz’s New Album Come Out?

Two bombastic new singles have already come out from Cracker Island, but Gorillaz won’t be releasing the album until February 24th, 2023. We’ve already been graced with the magical “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown of The Pharcyde, as well as the album’s cosmic title track, “Cracker Island,” featuring Thundercat. Both tracks are certifiably awesome.

Cracker Island will also feature guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, Beck, Bad Bunny, and Adeleye Omotayo. It’s always an elaborate affair with a Gorillaz album and there will surely be more interactive drops in the lead-up to the 2023 release of Cracker Island.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Cracker Island below.

1. “Cracker Island” Feat. Thundercat

2. “Oil” Feat. Stevie Nicks

3. “The Tired Influencer”

4. “Tarantula”

5. “Silent Running” Feat. Adeleye Omotayo

6. “New Gold” Feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown

7. “Baby Queen”

8. “Tormenta” Feat. Bad Bunny

9. “Skinny Ape”

10. “Possession Island” Feat. Beck

Cracker Island is out on 2/24/2023 via Parlophone. Pre-save it here.

