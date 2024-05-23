The duo comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun announced the supporting 2024-25 The Clancy World Tour on March 27, and the expansive global trek will begin at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on August 15.

In February, Twenty One Pilots announced Clancy , their seventh studio album. So far, Twenty One Pilots have released videos for “Overcompensate,” “Next Semester,” “Backslide,” and “The Craving.”

When Will Twenty One Pilots’ New Album Clancy Be On Spotify & Apple Music?

Initially, Clancy was due out on May 17. On April 23, Joseph provided a video update on the album’s release date.

“When I first told Josh and Mark and everyone on our team that I wanted to do a music video for every song on the album, Clancy, that’s coming up, I told him it’s because I love the songs and I believe in them enough to pretend to sing in front of a camera to each one,” Joseph said. “And that’s what we’re going to do because that’s how I want to present this album. But because of that — in order to accomplish that — we need a little bit more time. That’s why I’m making this video. We’re going to push the album back by one week to May 24. Isn’t that exciting? A little more time.”

So, Clancy should be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and all DSPs at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 23, and 12 a.m. ET on Friday, May 24.

Clancy is out 5/24 via Fueled By Ramen. Find more information here.