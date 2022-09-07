While we have to wait until next year for Gorillaz to drop their eighth album , Cracker Island , the band is heading out on a North America 2022 tour starting in September. Cracker Island will feature appearances from Thundercat, Beck, Bad Bunny , Tame Impala, and others, but the slate of openers for their concert tour is different from the album’s guests.

Who Is Opening Gorillaz’s Tour In North America?

The Gorillaz North America tour begins on September 10th at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and ends on October 23rd at Miami’s FTX Arena. The two opening acts on the tour are EarthGang and Jungle. Credit to Gorillaz for choosing two vastly different-sounding acts to support them on tour, but who both fit perfectly within the scope of the Gorillaz musical universe.

EarthGang are the hip-hop duo from Atlanta consisting of Olu and Wow Gr8. They’ve drawn comparisons to fellow ATLiens Outkast with their funky, eccentric style and dropped their most recent album, Ghetto Gods, earlier this year on J.Cole’s Dreamville label.

Jungle are an electronic-leaning band from London led by the duo of Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland. They’ve stood out with their vocally-charged songs that feel more like being on the West Coast than in the UK. Their latest album, Loving In Stereo, came out in 2021 via their own Caiola label and AWAL.

Check out the full list of Gorillaz’s tour dates with EarthGang and Jungle below and get tickets here.

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

10/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/23 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena