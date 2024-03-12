Willow may not care about how the public views her, but when it comes to matters of the heart, her partner’s opinion is not to be taken lightly. Today (March 12), the musician dropped a new single, “Symptom Of Life,” which shows off Willow’s more vulnerable side. As the long-awaited follow-up to “Alone,” the bar was set high, to which she shattered.

“Pushing and peeling myself out of my disguise / Looking at you now, I am wondering who I am/ If I could try to take you back, I couldn’t define / Feeling the absence of time, know all is decided / There’s nothing left to find,” sings Willow.

That sense of emotional exposure is the perfect dose fit to heal your inner hopeless romantic. “Symptom Of Life” isn’t your find to aimlessly fall for just anyone because the sheer pain heartbreak can cause can alter your value for self. The self-directed video forces viewers to vicariously sit in that harsh truth as Willow picks up the pieces of her life.

In a statement, Willow discussed the track’s production. “[“Symptom Of Life”] has a very beautiful, whimsical nature but holds a lot of mystery. There’s this beautiful light coming in through the piano, but also this syncopated rhythm of the bass, bringing in that mysterious element — a juxtaposition of light and dark.”

Watch Willow’s video for “Symptom Of Life” above.