Fly To London For Under $100 And More Summer Travel Deals

Summer has unofficially arrived. That means travel’s high season is here. Prices are going to start to spike as weary travelers make last-minute plans to go on globetrotting adventures or hit their favorite beaches for a little downtime.

This is the time of year when you really need to shop the deals for the summer, fall, and winter. Those deals are out there and we’re here to help you sort through the weeds.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

BOOK ONE-WAY FLIGHTS TO LONDON FOR LESS THAN $100 WITH NORWEGIAN

Norwegian

A one-way flight from the East Coast to London for less than a hundred bucks is unbeatable. Norwegian has the advantage of letting you carry on a bag and personal item as well, so you can actually travel for $100.

Now, if you need to check a bag or eat Norwegian’s in-flight food, expect to pay around $100 more per leg of your trip. Our advice, carry on a bag with a quick meal inside and hop aboard.

Book A Flight Here



SPEND TWO NIGHTS EXPLORING VERMONT’S BEER SCENE THIS SUMMER

Hotel Vermont

Hotel Vermont in Burlington is offering a rad beer-centric package this summer. The deal includes two-nights accommodation in one of Hotel Vermont’s plush rooms, welcome dinner and beer tasting, a whole day of beer-related tours and meals, and plenty of beer to drink back in your room.

You’ll need to travel during select weekends between June and October. Packages start at $1,130 per person — which is a steal.

Book A Trip Here



SAVE 40% ON SUNDAY NIGHTS AT SEATTLE’S HOTEL MAX

Hotel Max

Hotel Max is Seattle’s premier music-themed hotel. One of Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic’s bass guitars is mounted in the lobby, and they have an entire floor devoted to local shingle Sub Pop Records. Hotel Max also offers a free craft beer tasting happy hour every night in the lobby. That’s a lot of wins.

Over the summer, they’re offering 40 percent off Sunday night stays. You’ll need to book at least two nights and the package includes more free craft beer delivered to your room.

Book A Room Here