America’s Most Underrated Cities, According To The Masses

Unsplash

The United States is a massive place. There are over 50 metropolitan areas in the U.S. with a population of over one million. That’s a lot of urban sprawl — meaning some cities (and metro areas) get left out of the wider national conversation. Several America cities are underrated simply by virtue of there’s being so many places in the country to see and explore.

The big three — New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles — take up a lot up space when talking about “American” culture. Case in point, Chicago and New York are always in some sort of pizza-related kerfuffle instead of, say, Detroit and Seattle (tavern pies, forever!). Big cities like Houston, Miami, San Francisco, and Boston, seem able to capture our attention at higher rates than spots like Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, or even Portland.

We popped over to Ranker to ask the people which cities they think are the most underrated in the United States. There was a massive turn out and over 40,000 votes were cast, creating a top ten of underrated American cities. We added some fries to that burger by dropping in our favorite can’t-miss food spot in each city, just in case you’re planning on a visit this year.

10. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Only an hour-and-a-half north of Chicago on Lake Michigan, you’ll find the great city of Milwaukee. The city is best known for its old-school beer scene. It’s the home of Miller and you can still take a tour of the old brewery. It is pure kitsch meets day-drinking, which is always a good time.

Can’t-Miss Spot: Milwaukee Public Market



Milwaukee’s food scene is stellar. Imagine a mix of migrant-American fare combined with European comfort foods and a deep love of locally-grown and seasonal treats.

One of the best places to sample the breadth of the local food scene — from farm to table — is the Milwaukee Public Market. The food hall is packed with local vendors and food-lovers sharing the greatness that is Milwaukee’s food scene under one roof.