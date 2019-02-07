Paramount Pictures

Adventure, by definition, is when you risk your own safety for the sake of an experience. It’s about living on the edge and pushing through fear. Adventure is hard, often dangerous, and rewarding as hell… if you can handle it. It takes a lot of grit, planning, and nerve.

Luckily, there are incredible adventure podcasts out there to help you become a real-life Indiana Jones (or live vicariously through other real-life Joneses). The below list of podcasts are gateways into new worlds of derring-do. Each one is one part enthralling storytelling, one part spine-tingling danger, and all awe-inspiring wanderlust.

Let’s dive straight in!

ON THE WIND SAILING

There’s something about sailing the oceans that resonates deep inside all of us. The wind at our backs, the waves breaking on the bow, the spray of salty water, and the seemingly endless list of ports of call around the globe are all a big draw.

On The Wind Sailing is the perfect podcast for those of us who sail already or are seeking to make sailing part of our lives. The podcast talks with everyone from average sailors who circumnavigate the world for fun to big-name sailing racers and adventurers who are out there pushing the limits of the human experience at sea.

Suggested Episode: How To Sail Across The Atlantic is the perfect spot to jump in and get a feel for the show. You’ll also learn how to sail across an entire ocean.