iStockphoto

What makes a great airport? Is it the food options? The distance from the airport is from downtown? The time it takes to get from the curb to the gate? The design and decor? Should it have a Cinnabon so you can indulge at the gate or will that only lead to self-hate during your flight?

Over at Ranker, they polled their users to parse which airports really are the best in the country. By doing so, they also established the worst (New York’s JFK, Newark, and La Guardia took three of the bottom five spots). In the end, there was a clear top ten that highlighted very big hubs and smaller gems peppered throughout the country. The layout seems to be a key factor across the board, as the leaders are all easily navigable.

You can check out the whole list here to see where your home airport falls on the list. We also did you the favor of checking whether or not the airport in question has a dang Cinnabon, because clearly we have our priorities straight. Did the poll takers get it right? Are they all fools who value layout over frosting?

Here are the top ten, according to over ten-thousand votes.

10. SeaTac – SEA

SeaTac has a couple great things going for it. There’s a killer food court right in the middle of everything with an Anthony’s Homeport and an Ivar’s for all your local seafood needs. Ivar’s even packs to go bowls of their famous clam chowder for your flights and we all know creamy clam chowder is better than almost all in-flight food.

SeaTac also has a killer record shop in the Sub Pop store and you can fulfill all your vinyl needs while waiting for your flight. Good food and good music is a win-win in our book.

CINNABON ON SITE? No.