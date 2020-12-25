Virgin eggnog is a non-starter. Alcohol-free beer, wine, or cocktails? All do-able. But eggnog without the booze? It’s like a spicy, egg-yolk infused, malty-melted milkshake. It just doesn’t quite work. Even once a year. The only real way to make nog enjoyable is to add a few shots of rum, whiskey, cognac, or… well, there are a lot of options here. Gavin Humes, bartender at Scratch|Bar & Kitchen in Encino, California likes his eggnog spiked with brandy. “I’ve tried it with rum and with bourbon,” he says, “and even occasionally with rye, and they all work… a bit. But brandy has a unique complexity. It adds a slightly fruity quality that integrates well with eggnog, but it still has the spice notes that you might want from a bourbon. It’s the best of all worlds.” Other bartenders have different ideas. So we asked some of our favorites to tell us the best bottles for spiking your holiday eggnog.

Old Forester 100 Bourbon View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Tsubota (@tomtsubota) Ashley Wischmeier, bartender at Barrio Tacos in Cleveland I actually make my own eggnog and I use Old Forester 100 with a little bit of Zaya 16 rum in it. The Old Forester is cheap and easy to use in bulk and Zaya has a great allspice taste that brings a lot to the ‘nog. Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brent (@beausoent) Suman Pradham, director of outlets at Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass Village, Colorado Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum. It’s a delicious St. Lucian rum that has a bold body and includes classic baking spices to warm up and add a ton of natural flavor to any eggnog. Though this rum creates a depth of flavor, it won’t add a ton of weight to your eggnog. It’s a blended rum — aged for five years in American oak with an additional six months after blending. To make the spiced rum, a blend of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, vanilla, coconut, allspice, lemon, and orange are used. If that’s not enough to pique your interest, it also includes bois bande, an herb rumored to have, aphrodisiac effects.