Welcome to Beer This City! If you dig Eat This City and Drink This City but have always wanted more beer-ness, then this column is for you. We’re talking to brewers and beer experts to get an in-depth look at the best places to pair amazing beer with exciting food in different cities around the world. When you think of Boston area breweries, Trillium, Night Shift, and the iconic Boston Beer Company (makers of Samuel Adams Boston Lager) are sure to come to mind. But if those are the only breweries you think of, you’re missing one very worthy entry: Harpoon. Founded in 1986, Harpoon Brewery was created when a trio of college friends, upon returning from a trek across Europe, realized they couldn’t find any local beer that even barely resembled the rich, nuanced, well-made brews they enjoyed over on “the continent.” They decided to try their hands at the craft and have grown their company into a well-known brand, with entries like Harpoon IPA, Rec League, Winter Warmer, and the UFO Line of hefeweizens (now a brand on its own). The company’s founders — Dan Kenary, Rich Doyle, and George Ligeti — excel at identifying and supporting talent every bit as much as they do at creating excellent beers. They find people who “get” what they’re trying to do and promise to carry the creative spirit of the company forward. People who stand out, like brewer Ethan Elston. During his time at Harpoon, Elston has been central to the creative process behind the brand’s seasonal and 100-barrel series beers. In fact, he’s the brewer who came up with Harpoon’s popular Boston Marathon beer from a few years back as well as the well-loved Vanilla Bean Porter. Some of his other beers include a very unique BBQ Bacon Beer as well as a Toffee Brown Ale. This week, he shared which local breweries, dive bars, and brewpubs he loves to visit in Boston.

FAVORITE BREWERY RUN BY A FRIEND – BONE UP BREWING COMPANY I like Bone Up Brewing Company in Everett. Bone Up makes some really good beer. The atmosphere in the taproom is like heavy metal meets D&D. The bar snacks remind me of my childhood. Overall a very fun place to be.