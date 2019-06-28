The Best Beers And Breweries In America, According To Indy Brewers

Getty Image

The American Homebrewer’s Association just released their “2019 Best Beers In America” list. Why should any of us care? Well, because the AHA asked readers of Zymurgy magazine, which all AHA members are subscribed to, what they thought the best beers and breweries in the country are. And considering these are people who love beer so much they’ve decided to brew it in their own homes and read magazines dedicated to the art of making beer, we’re going to go ahead and trust their advice. (That, and the fact that several of the beers and breweries on this list overlap with our own expert coverage.)

Whether you’re all about finding beers perfect for summer or if you’re more of an experiential drinker and need a dope setting to amplify the experience, between us and this list, you’ll have all the best-tasting beers and breweries in the country dialed in.

Coming in on top of the AHA’s list is Bell’s Two Hearted Ale with their third consecutive win. “Receiving this honor once, twice even is incredible,” said Bell’s president and founder Larry Bell. “But a third time? I am speechless and incredibly thankful to the homebrewing community and everyone who has helped make this beer what it is today.” Check out the full list of beers and breweries below or head over to The American Homebrewer’s Association’s website to see the results broken up by state.

Top-Ranked Beer

T24. Russian River Blind Pig IPA

T24. Odell IPA

23. North Coast Old Rasputin

T21. The Alchemist Focal Banger

T21. Allagash White

20. Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout

T18. Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

T18. Lawson’s Finest Liquids Sip of Sunshine

T16. New Holland Dragon’s Milk

T16. Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale

15. Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

14. Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

T12. Three Floyds Zombie Dust

T12. Tree House Julius

11. Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

T9. WeldWerks Juicy Bits

T9. Founders Breakfast Stout

T7. Bell’s Hopslam

T7. Founders All Day IPA

6. Founders Canadian Breakfast Stout

5. The Alchemist Heady Topper

4. Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout

3. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

2. Russian River Pliny the Elder

1. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale