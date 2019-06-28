The Best Beers And Breweries In America, According To Indy Brewers

The American Homebrewer’s Association just released their “2019 Best Beers In America” list. Why should any of us care? Well, because the AHA asked readers of Zymurgy magazine, which all AHA members are subscribed to, what they thought the best beers and breweries in the country are. And considering these are people who love beer so much they’ve decided to brew it in their own homes and read magazines dedicated to the art of making beer, we’re going to go ahead and trust their advice. (That, and the fact that several of the beers and breweries on this list overlap with our own expert coverage.)
Whether you’re all about finding beers perfect for summer or if you’re more of an experiential drinker and need a dope setting to amplify the experience, between us and this list, you’ll have all the best-tasting beers and breweries in the country dialed in.
Coming in on top of the AHA’s list is Bell’s Two Hearted Ale with their third consecutive win. “Receiving this honor once, twice even is incredible,” said Bell’s president and founder Larry Bell. “But a third time? I am speechless and incredibly thankful to the homebrewing community and everyone who has helped make this beer what it is today.” Check out the full list of beers and breweries below or head over to The American Homebrewer’s Association’s website to see the results broken up by state.
Top-Ranked Beer
T24. Russian River Blind Pig IPA
T24. Odell IPA
23. North Coast Old Rasputin
T21. The Alchemist Focal Banger
T21. Allagash White
20. Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout
T18. Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale
T18. Lawson’s Finest Liquids Sip of Sunshine
T16. New Holland Dragon’s Milk
T16. Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale
15. Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
14. Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro
T12. Three Floyds Zombie Dust
T12. Tree House Julius
11. Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
T9. WeldWerks Juicy Bits
T9. Founders Breakfast Stout
T7. Bell’s Hopslam
T7. Founders All Day IPA
6. Founders Canadian Breakfast Stout
5. The Alchemist Heady Topper
4. Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout
3. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
2. Russian River Pliny the Elder
1. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale
