UNSPLASH/UPROXX

Even though I’m an adult, I still dread the end of summer. I get the same terrible, ominous, sinking feeling that I got as a kid. It doesn’t matter how old I get, that strange end of summer feeling never goes away. (On a side note: I also still have stress nightmares of forgetting to go to class until the last day of the semester.) Maybe there’s something more complex going on there and a trip to a therapist might be in order, but for now… YOLO, because the summer isn’t over just yet.

Included in my “maximize summer” agenda, is an agreement with my liver to try every wheat beer, pale ale, gose, lager, IPA, and shandy I can get my hands on from May to September. Soon, we’ll be inundated with Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin ales, and eventually stouts and porters and I know I’ll miss this season desperately. If drinking is part of your own agenda, here is a list of our favorite summer beers to drink before the weather turns.

Troegs Sunshine Pils

The folks at Troegs are fairly well-known for Nugget Nectar and Mad Elf, but the summer is when the Sunshine Pils shines the brightest. This 4.5 percent pilsner might be available year-round, but the summer months are the best time to drink it. The hot weather is perfectly suited for this refreshing, slightly hoppy brew.

Allagash White

If you’re only going to drink one wheat beer this summer, make it an Allagash White. The Portland, Maine-based brewery makes a lot of great beers, but the best is this wheat ale. Allagash’s version of a Belgian-style wheat beer is perfect for the end of summer because it’s light and hazy with subtle spices. It’s been a summer staple since its inception in 1995.