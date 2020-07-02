Bartenders Name The Best Blended Whiskeys For Mixing Summer Cocktails

If you’re a fan of whiskey, you probably really dig seeing the words “single malt” on the label of a bottle. This means the bottle is a malt whiskey (or whisky) that comes from a single distillery. The Macallan, Glenfiddich, Glenlivet — single malt expressions from those brands have long inspired a very particular pleasure in drinkers. You might not naturally be as keen about seeing the words “blended whiskey” (or “blended whisky”) on a label, but if you enjoy mixed drinks, it’s time to rethink that. A blended whiskey is made from different styles of whiskey (usually grain and malt) blended together. It can also contain neutral grain spirits, coloring, and flavoring — which is why some people shudder at the phrase. But some of the most well-known and well-respected brands (including Johnnie Walker, Dewar’s, and Hibiki) are blends and the style is perfect for mixing into cocktails. It’s rarely rough and often typified by a balanced flavor profile. To find some blends you should invest it, we tapped some of our favorite bartenders. Here are their favorite blended whiskies for mixing drinks.