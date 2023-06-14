Batched Boulevardier Ingredients: 10 oz. bourbon

10 oz. sweet vermouth

10 oz. Campari

6 oz. water

Large ice cubes

Lemon peels

Orange peels The key to any bourbon cocktail — batched or not — is to use a really good bourbon that you love drinking. I’m using Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon here because 1) it’s delicious on its own, 2) it makes a killer cocktail, and 3) it’s bold enough to stand up to the big flavors in this Negroni variation. I also like using French vermouth with this because it’s a little softer and more floral. It’s not as syrupy as the Italian sweet vermouths, which are much more suited to fall/winter mixing. Noilly Prat is my go to. And yes, you need to add water to a batched cocktail. When you mix or shake a cocktail, you’re adding water by diluting the drink while chilling it. You need to add the water to the batch so that you can simply pour this over ice and you’re done. This recipe is ready to drink. Lastly, I like orange and lemon oils over my boulevardier. That’s a taste thing (it’s also how we served them at Vicotria Bar in Berlin — so it’s a habit thing for me too). The lemon brightens while the orange deepens. You can use one or the other if you’re not into both. But, trust me, both are better. What You’ll Need: Pitcher

Measuring cup

Barspoon

1-liter bottle Method: Add the bourbon, sweet vermouth, Campari, and water to a pitcher and stir a few times.

Funnel the mix into a waiting bottle and chill for at least an hour.

Pour four ounces of the boulevardier over a large ice cube in a rocks glass, expressed lemon and orange oils over the cocktail, and discard.

Serve.

Bottom Line: What I love about batching boulevardiers is that they get this creamy mouthfeel that really elevates the drink. You can get that by stirring individual cocktails for sure, but it takes longer. This is truly a pour-over ready-to-drink cocktail that rocks. The palate is this wonderful mix of dark orchard fruit that’s cut with cinnamon and allspice that tumbles toward sweet bitter orange, candied lemon, dried lavender, and refined sweetness. It hits so softly at first then builds towards this bold and flavor-bomb finish that begs you to go back for more. Plus, that mouthfeel/texture is just glorious. This is a winner, folks. The best part is that you have 1 liter of Boulevardier at the end. At four-ounce pours, that should give you nine cocktails to enjoy. Cheers!