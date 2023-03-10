There are few cocktails that feel more iconic and Oscars-night-worthy than the old-school Hollywood classic, The Brown Derby. The cocktail dates back to the heyday of the Golden Age of Hollywood and the Brown Derby restaurants at the heart of the scene back in those days. It’s also an easy three-ingredient shaker that you can make at home very easily.

The deep Hollywood history of this refreshing cocktail aside, it’s also delicious. The mix balances bourbon, fresh grapefruit juice, and honey syrup that delivers boozy whiskey vibes with a bright explosion of sweet citrus with just the right amount of bitterness and soothing honey. Once you sip this one, it’s super easy to see why this cocktail became so famous and beloved in old Hollywood — and why it remains a stone-cold classic to this day.

Okay, let’s dive in and shake up the perfect Oscar Night cocktail!

