The Best Foods To Take Camping, According To The Masses

Getty Image

It’s pretty much summer. And it’s almost Memorial Day. Meaning, we’re about to get a nice, long weekend. So a camping trip is likely to be on the horizon for plenty of Americans. Going on a hike, finding that perfect spot to make camp, and lighting a campfire under the stars is a connection with the natural world we all need at least a few times a year. And once your fire is roaring, mug of whiskey in hand, it’s time to cook some food.

Cooking over a campfire has its advantages and drawbacks. You don’t have access to a full kitchen with sinks and appliances, so you have to use that to your advantage to pare things down and dial in recipes. Go simple, picking hearty flavors that stand on their own without a lot of fuss. You need items that require nothing more than a knife, some hot coals, and a pan.

So which delicacies should you be schlepping into the wilderness over the weekend? We decided to find out what foods the masses choose for the perfect camping trip. After thousands of votes, a top ten emerged on Ranker.

10. Baked Potato

This is a very solid choice. First and foremost, baking a potato in a campfire is a breeze. Simply wrap up a spud in foil and place it around the fire in the coals and ash. Wait a couple of hours and you’ve got a nice smoky, baked potato to nourish you. It’s filling and completely customizable.