With Memorial Day just around the corner, a good weekend hike should definitely be on everyone’s minds. Getting out into nature, getting some exercise, and seeing a bit of natural beauty is a great way to spend a little time, three-day weekend or not.

There are so many great options around America to enjoy nature and a hike that it’s hard to know where to start. Where is that iconic hike that’ll change your view of the outdoors? Is it in your backyard? Or maybe a little further afield?

To try to come up with some definitive answer for where the best hikes in America are found, we thought we’d poll the masses. Over at Ranker, the people had their say and a top ten list of states with amazing hikes shook out. We decided to add our favorite spots in each of the top ten states to help dial in your options.

Tell us your favorite hikes in the comments!

10. Maine

It’s hard not to think of Maine and think “outdoors.” The coastal state is a lush land of great national parks, seemingly endless miles of rocky beaches, and dense forests.

Where to Hike: Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park is the natural choice in Maine. The Cadillac Mountain Summit is a 0.3-mile loop up the mountain. It’s paved the whole way up, so you won’t need any special equipment besides sturdy shoes. Once at the top, you’ll be treated to stunning views of Bar Harbor, Frenchman Bay, and several islands. From there, miles and miles of trails stretch out into the park and along the beaches.

