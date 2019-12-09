(Literally!) Dope Gifts For The CBD And Cannabis Enthusiast

A lot of people struggle with what to give the people they care about when the holidays arrive. It’s totally normal, and it’s why we tend to cling to any interests those cherished folks have ever expressed. Did dad go golfing once? Golf gifts forever. Did Cousin Janie buy a ceramic cow in ’88? ALL COW EVERYTHING. Given this gifting shortcut, it would be natural to give the weed smokers in your life things covered in marijuana leaves forever — stickers, cheesy shirts, etc. That would be a mistake. There are plenty of cannabis and CBD gifts that are well made, useful, and not tacky as hell. Also, you can get them actual cannabis in an increasing number of states and territories. Check out the well-designed, stylish, tasteful weed-adjacent gifts highlighted below — plus some actual weed at the bottom of the page — and get ready to have your Christmas shopping done early!

24K Gold Rolling Papers from Shine View this post on Instagram Starting the week off drippin’ 🌟✨✨ #goldgang #shinepapers A post shared by shine papers (@shinepapers) on Sep 16, 2019 at 1:41pm PDT Made with the finest edible gold, these rolling papers have a hemp blend base that makes for a smooth burn. Obviously, the real selling point isn’t avoiding some canoeing on the joints that you roll. Nope. It’s that these are clear markers of luxurious excess, and isn’t that one of the things that makes a gift fun? Any weed enthusiast that is on the extra side will love these. You can grab a two-pack for a relatively low price, but you can also opt for a six-sheet pack. If cones and blunts wraps are more your gift recipient’s speed, Shine makes those as well. Cost: $20.00 Curl Pipe by Debbie Carlos View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Carlos (@debbiecarlos) on Sep 25, 2019 at 5:31am PDT Handmade in Michigan by photographer and ceramicist Debbie Carlos, these unusual pipes are works of art. Each one is unique — with tiny imperfections and divots in the two-tone glaze — but all of them are conversation pieces that look cool even when they’re just chilling on a coffee table. If you are looking to gift a cannabis enthusiast who also gets stoked about aesthetics and vintage pottery, they will go nuts for one of these. You can choose between a peach and a teal model with each featuring two complementary colors. They are also totally dishwasher safe, which your gift-receiving friend or family member will appreciate when resin builds up. Cost: $65.00