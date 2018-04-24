This Week’s Cheap Flights Include A Great Discount For Solo Travelers

Uproxx

Cheap flights and solo travel join forces in this week’s roundup. Traveling the world solo is a surefire way to ensure adventure and saving money on that travel is a surefire way to stay on the road without breaking the bank. With summer just around the corner, now is the time to make some decisions about your travel life and book a trip before “summer” prices start to make everything more expensive.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

FRIENDLY PLANET TRAVEL’S SOLO TRAVEL DISCOUNTS

Friendly Planet Travel is a guaranteed good time with as little worry as possible. A great trip doesn’t always have to be stress and planning. Sometimes you can just sit back and let a pro do all the heavy lifting of organizing local tours, transportation, hotels, and meals.

Right now, Friendly Planet Travel is offering steep discounts for solo travelers to destinations all over the world. You can save up to $700 on a trip and that savings might straight up cover your flight. That’s a big win for the wallet.

FriendlyPlanet.com

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Saving money on flights is an essential part of being a savvy traveler. Secret Flying is your one-stop shop for doing just that.

Today, you can score a great roundtrip from Boston to the South of France for only $407. Want to hit up Southeast Asia finally? Tickets from Los Angeles to Kuala Lumpur are $464 right now. Lastly, trips from Boston to London cost less than $300 roundtrip. That’s a great fare that’ll get you all the way to Europe where hopping around the continent is often cheaper than a domestic bus ride back home.